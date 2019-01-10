Man seriously injured in crash caused from blowout

Bowie EMS and Bowie Rural VFD responded to this accident on U.S. Highway 287 about 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning between the Wagonseller and Fruitland exits. The driver of this black car reportedly was northbound when he had a blowout and careened into the southbound lane hitting the back of an semi-tractor trailer rig. The crash knock out the rear tandem wheels of the truck and the truck at one point ran over the car. The driver was pinned inside and firefighters has to use the Hughes tools to extricate him. He was then airlifted to a Denton hospital with what the Department of Public Safety called life-threatening injuries. No other details of the wreck are available at this time. (Photo by Barbara Green)