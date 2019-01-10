New MSU faculty to perform in musical recital

Several new faculty members have joined the Department of Music at Midwestern State University this semester.

To feature their talents and that of other music faculty to the MSU Texas and Wichita Falls communities, the department will present a Faculty Recital at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 in Akin Auditorium.

New personnel performing include:

Dr. Corey Robinson, visiting assistant professor of music (percussion), will perform “Little Toy Thunder,” a snare drum solo he wrote in 2013.

Visiting Assistant Professor of Music (woodwinds) William Hayter will perform “Dance Preludes for Clarinet and Piano” by Witold Lutoslawski, with Dr. Ruth Morrow on piano. Morrow is Professor of Music and the Bolin Distinguished Chair of Piano.

Dr. Paul Geraci, Visiting Assistant Professor of Music (theory and trumpet), will perform the “Alexander Arutunian Trumpet Concerto” accompanied by Morrow.

Returning faculty members performing include Associate Professor of Music Matt Luttrell and Morrow, who will perform an arrangement of the “Second Prelude for Piano” by George Gershwin with Luttrell on trombone and Morrow on piano.

Assistant Professor of Music Christopher Vivio will perform “Monologue I” by Fabian Wallerand for solo tuba.

The event is free and open to the public. Call 940-397-4267 for more information.