Paranormal property: 77% of Americans would live with ghosts

Halloween sidebar, by Trevor Wheelwright, move.org |

We surveyed 250 Americans aged 18+ about their experiences with haunted houses. Only 45% of our respondents said they believe in ghosts, but those that did gave us some spooktacular stats to look at and some moving questions to think about.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, it’s never fun to be trapped in a terrifying place, especially if you’re paying full price. Our advice: ask your landlord for discounted rent if your house is haunted, or see if they’ll cover the exorcism fees (at least).