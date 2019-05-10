Saint Jo beats volleyball Forestburg

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers hosted district and county rival Forestburg on Tuesday.

With it being the only district matchup for either team against a 1A school during district play, the Lady Panthers came out on top winning in straight sets.

The first set saw the Lady Horns coming out to play. Forestburg was up early 4-1 thanks to some strong serving and characteristically scrappy play. Saint Jo recovered and slowly took control, leading 11-9 after the sets first 20 points.

The Lady Panthers extended the lead to 17-13 and was able to close out strong to win 25-14. Saint Jo’s serves and relentless attacks at the net proved too much near the end for Forestburg.

The Lady Panthers had settled down by the second set as they jumped out to a 10-5 lead. The Lady Horns did all they could to keep balls in play and even had several blocks at the net on defense, but Saint Jo was rolling.

The lead stretched to double digits 20-10 and the two teams played even the next 10 points as the Lady Panthers won 25-15.

Forestburg needed to turn things around in the third set if it wanted a chance to win the match. Unfortunately for them, Saint Jo’s serving to start the set was on point as the Lady Panthers quickly led 8-2.

The lead became 15-5 in the next 10 points and Saint Jo was able to coast to the victory, winning 25-8 to win the match 3-0.

For Saint Jo, statistical leaders included Paityn Holley leading the team with 15 kills and Kaitline Harris dishing out 24 assists. Hannah Reyling also finished with double digit kills with 10 and had two aces.

For Forestburg Athena Britain led the team with four kills. Bailey Payne led the team with nine digs while Katelyn Park had a team high seven assists and adding six digs.

The Lady Horns host Alvord at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8. The Lady Panthers travel to Tioga to play at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8.

