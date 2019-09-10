Shebang raises funds, honors top volunteers 10/09/2019 COUNTY LIFE 0 Wes Morton accepted a Volunteer of the Year Award from the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum on Saturday night during Shebang, the museum’s annual fundraiser. He was recognized for his work at construction chief of the new western hall exhibit area. Max Brown accepted a Volunteer of the Year Award at Shebang Saturday night. Nell Ann McBroom, member of the board, presented the award. Both Brown and Morton were recognize for their hard work in building the new exhibit area in the west hall. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Leave a Reply