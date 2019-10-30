Montague County will present a ceremony honoring its veterans at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the courthouse annex. The public is invited to attend.
Guests also can visit the county war memorial at the courthouse that honors local veterans who served in all American services and wars. New names also will be unveiled.
Veteran’s Day ceremony planned at Montague
