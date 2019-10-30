Ad

Veteran’s Day ceremony planned at Montague

10/30/2019 COUNTY LIFE 0

Montague County will present a ceremony honoring its veterans at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the courthouse annex. The public is invited to attend.
Guests also can visit the county war memorial at the courthouse that honors local veterans who served in all American services and wars. New names also will be unveiled.

