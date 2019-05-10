Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians hosted Henrietta on Tuesday night in the team’s second district game of the season.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets to make them 2-0 despite a rough opening set.

“We started off flat and gave them eight of their first 12 points on unforced errors,” Coach Tiffany Clay said. “The girls got refocused and battled back point-for-point to win the first set 27-25.”

From there, Nocona was able to win the next two sets without too much issue with scores of 25-16 and 25-14.

Averee Kleinhans looked to be back after a foot injury limited her in the previous game to only playing the back row. She led the Lady Indians with 18 kills while adding 12 digs.

Ella Nunneley was right behind her with 13 kill while leading the team with five aces. Trystin Fenoglio passed out 32 assists while also dealing four aces. Libero Laramie Hayes led the team with 17 digs.

The first true test will have been its third game at Holliday at noon on Saturday. Nocona’s next game is hosting Childress at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs picked up their second straight district win on the road at Harrold.

Despite the long drive, the Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets. The first two sets were won easily with scores of 25-8 and 25-12.

The third set got a little hairy as the Lady Hornets fought back hard. Prairie Valley had to pull out all the stops as the set went to extra points, but the Lady Bulldogs came out on top 27-25.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 10 kills while adding nine assists. CeCe Mahin added seven kills. Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 10 assists, Hailey Winkler had 19 digs and Shelby Roof had five aces.

With Harrold being one of the three 1A schools in the district, the win sets up a matchup with the other school Gold-Burg at home Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. to see who will take the lead for the district title.

Prairie Valley next hosts Olney at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 to wrap up the first round of district play.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears traveled to Electra on Tuesday to take on the Lady Tigers.

In a hard fought match, Electra came out on top 3-1 to avenge its loss to Gold-Burg the previous week.

The first two sets were as tight as it could be. The Lady Bears knew the Lady Tigers would be extra motivated, especially playing at home. Gold-Burg won the first set narrowly 26-24. The second set was just as close, but it was Electra that came out on top 27-25 to tie the match up.

Sometime in the third set, the Lady Bears lost one of its setters and key players Kelly Contreras to some sort of shoulder injury while diving for a ball. The Lady Tigers took advantage and won the set 25-19.

Contreras told Coach Cheryl Cromleigh she could probably play through the injury, but Cromleigh did not want to risk it. The team could not overcome the loss as Electra won 25-14.

Cromleigh expects Contreras to not miss any more time. With the next match against last year’s district champion Prairie Valley, Cromleigh knew that game was more important.

With both teams beating the only other 1A team in the district Harrold, the winner of the match will take the district lead until they meet again.

Gold-Burg travels to the Lady Bulldogs to play at 10 a.m. on Oct. 5. The Lady Bears next play at Petrolia at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.