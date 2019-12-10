Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians were able to bounce back from their first loss with a straight sets win at home against Childress on Tuesday.

The Lady Indians were able to take care of the Lady Cats with scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-19.

Nocona was led by Averee Kleinhans who had 17 kills to go along with seven digs and three blocks. Trystin Fenoglio passed around 28 assists and Laramie Hayes had 12 digs. Taylor Newmon had five kills and Jessica Dingler had four kills and two blocks.

The Lady Indians host rival Bowie at noon on Oct. 12 to close out the first round of district play.

It will be a must win for Nocona if they plan to challenge for the district title since the Lady Rabbits beat Holliday on Tuesday.

The Lady Indians next travel to City View to play at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs took a break from district play on Tuesday as they hosted Olney.

The Lady Bulldogs won the match in straight sets by comfortable margins of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-7.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 12 assists and nine kills. Hailey Winkler had team high 15 digs in the back row and Shelby Roof had six aces. Tayor Franklin and CeCe Mahin each had four kills to add to the offense.

Prairie Valley next travels to Windthorst to play at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers traveled to Tioga on Tuesday to start the second round of district play.

The Lady Panthers lost to the 2A Lady Bulldogs in straight sets. None of the set scores were particularly close 25-8, 25-10 and 25-13.

Coach Charlie Hamilton did not have any comments about the match. Saint Jo knows it can compete better against these 2A teams.

Saint Jo next hosts Lindsay at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.

