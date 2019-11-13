What initially appeared to be a minor auto accident turned into something more complicated Friday afternoon with three people receiving minor injuries when a suspect attempted to flee the scene and struck them with his truck.

The incident occurred at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the intersection of East Wise and North Mill.

Bowie Police Officer Cody Stone arrived and saw Jake Lechner, 35, Bay City, MI, standing by a pickup he had been driving along with a large crowd of “agitated people.” Fire Chief Doug Page told the officer Lechner had struck the back of a Suburban and then attempted to flee the scene allegedly striking two volunteer firefighters and a bystander. Luckily none of the three were seriously injured.

