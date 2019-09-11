Art & Science Night draws a crowd for interactive fun 11/09/2019 SCHOOL NEWS 0 The Bowie Intermediate Art and Science Night always draws lots of oohs and ahs, especially when the “animal” parts come out. The veterinary booth with eyeball tissue was a big hit at least with some of the kids, while others thought it was icky. (News photo by Barbara Green) These youngsters get a lesson in magnetism and learn how nuts can connect together during Bowie Intermediate School’s Art & Science Night this past Monday. See more photos in the weekend Bowie News. (Photo by Barbara Green)
