Barbara M. Turner

May 7, 1943 – November 13, 2019

BELLEVUE – Barbara M. Turner,76, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 13, 2019.

Barbara was born in Tamworth, New South Wales to parents Leonard and Edna Godley on May 7, 1943.

Barbara was a native to Australia and a resident of Bowie, Texas for 30 years. She had a love for the Lord and was an active member in the Stoneburg Baptist Church. Barbara will be remembered for the love she had for her family and will be dearly missed.

Barbara is preceded in her death by her loving husband, Bill Turner.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, David Turner; daughter, Debbie Grottie; sisters, Phyllis Kingdom and Doreen White; grandchildren, Kelsey Grottie, Cheyenna Grottie and Laramie Bonham; great grandchildren, Avery, Ella and Titus Bonham.

