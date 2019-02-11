Bowie beats Nocona 3-0 to claim undefeated district crown

The Bowie Lady Rabbits capped off their undefeated run through district with a straight sets win against rival Nocona on Tuesday.

With it being their senior night and the district title already wrapped up, the Lady Rabbits took a victory lap in front of their home crowd. While the first set was competitive, the other two saw Bowie grow its lead early and win by comfortable margins.

The first set saw the Lady Rabbits race out to a 7-3 lead. The Lady Indians answered and tied the set at 10-10.

The two teams exchanged one and two point leads for the next 20 points, Bowie leading only 21-19 down the stretch. From there the Lady Rabbits pulled away, winning four of the next six points to win the set 25-22.

The second set saw Bowie jump out to a 4-1 lead and never relinquish it. The lead stayed around two or three points up until the Lady Rabbits 14-11 lead jumped to 18-12. From there, Bowie kept the pressure on and won the set 25-16.

The third set was more of the same from the second. An early 4-1 lead eventually grew to a 13-7 lead. Nocona just could not string together enough points to make up the deficit. The Lady Rabbits won the set 25-19 to win the match in straight sets.

While the district title was wrapped up before the game was played, the win against Nocona made it an undefeated 10-0 march through district. It is the program’s first district title since 2008 and the first undefeated district title since 2004.

Both teams head into the playoffs with high aspirations. The Lady Rabbits will play a warm up game at home on Saturday morning against Archer City. Bowie plays Tolar in the bi-district at 7:30 p.m. at Mineral Wells on Nov. 4. The Lady Indians play Peaster at 6:30 p.m. at Chico on Nov. 5.

