Bowie City Council tables action on late fee cap

Bowie City Councilors this week tabled action on updates to the utility payments’ ordinance as they explored questions on commercial businesses and a late fee cap.

Last month after questions were raised on implementing a late fee cap, the panel found the city ordinance in place since 1984 was outdated and while there have been changes through the years to the due dates, the code has not been updated. The city staff and city attorney were tasked to draft a new version and return it to the council.

The primary revisions relates to delinquent payments. The present ordinance assesses a 10 percent late fee, but the proposed ordinance retained that fee and added a cap not to exceed $50.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said this draft was a combined effort of Finance Director Carrie Moore, City Secretary Sandy Page, City Attorney Tracey Jennings and himself. He added the main thing they wanted to do was word it so it won’t have to be changed again in the near future. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.