Bowie’s season comes to an end

By Jordan Neal, sports@bowienewsonline.com

The magical ride came to an end on Tuesday in Chico as the Bowie Lady Rabbits lost in the regional quarterfinals to state ranked Boyd.



The Lady Yellowjackets showed why they are so well regarded by the rest of the state, winning in straight sets to move on to the regional tournament. Bowie fought and competed hard, never losing their head but in the end they just could not compete with the firepower from Boyd as it lost 25-19, 25-14 and 25-11.



The Lady Yellowjackets were playing with heavy hearts after losing one of their players earlier in the season. Even with Bowie’s season over and the tears flowing, both teams still shared a moment of prayer together to honor Boyd’s fallen teammate.

