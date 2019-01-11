Breeanna Elaine Cole

January 20, 2004 – October 28, 2019

NOCONA – Breeanna Elaine Cole, 15, died at her home on Oct. 28, 2019.

There was a visitation from 6-7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 at The Assembly of God Church in Nocona. Interment will follow in Eagle Point Cemetery, Montague Couny.

She was born on Jan. 20, 2004 in Clovis, CA to Tobias Cole and Wendy Glenn Mosebach. She was well thought of and adored at Nocona High School where she was a student. She was a member at the Assembly of God Church in Nocona.

She is survived by her mother, Wendy Mosebach, Nocona; father, Tobias Cole, Clovis, CA; grandparents, Lance and Sandra Glenn, Tobi and Mark Main, Teresa Bratton and Vicki Johnson; great-grandparent, Ruby Glenn; sisters, Kayla Mosebach; Vislia, CA, Allissa Bratton; Wichita Falls, and Sara and Serenity Sellin, Wadena, MN; brothers, Byron Mosebach, Wichita Falls and Cooper Bratton, Wichita Falls.

Memorials may be made to the Assembly of God Church.