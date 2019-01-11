Child Exploitation Unit arrest five men

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that the Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) of his office arrested five men for Possession of Child Pornography during a two-week span between October 23rd and October 31st. The arrested suspects include:

Damon Todd Turner, 52, of College Station, arrested October 23 on one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

Justin Howard Everett, 37, of College Station, arrested October 24 on one count of Promotion of Child Pornography.

Enoch Santo Rivera, 35, of Bedias, Texas, arrested on October 29 on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Jason Dominguez, 29, of College Station, arrested on October 30 on three counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Carl David Baxter, 43, of College Station, arrested on October 31 on four counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

“I commend the hard-working investigators from my office’s Child Exploitation Unit for stopping these child-predators from potentially harming more innocent children,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. “This grotesque behavior is clearly rampant across the country and it serves as a reminder that we, as a community, must continue to protect the vulnerable from exploitation.”

Turner, Everett, Rivera, Dominguez and Baxter were each arrested after CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) notified CEU that Rivera uploaded child pornography to an internet service account, Everett and Dominguez uploaded child pornography to social media applications, and Turner and Baxter uploaded child pornography to an internet search engine. Investigators executed search warrants at each of the men’s residences.

Numerous digital devices were seized by the CEU to be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit. Rivera was transported to the Grimes County Jail, while Turner, Everett, Dominguez and Baxter were all transported to the Brazos County Jail.

Attorney General Paxton’s office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online. Since its inception, the Child Exploitation Unit has made 347 arrests and obtained 593 convictions on charges for possession of child pornography.

Attorney General Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their safety. If you suspect someone is producing or downloading child pornography, you can report it to NCMEC.

