Commissioner’s move Monday meet to Tuesday

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12 instead of Nov. 11 due to the Veteran’s Day holiday.

A lengthy agenda of business faces the court including several items from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas will present the monthly report of activity and the state jail inspection report. Staff from the Texas Commission on Jails Standards conducted the inspection in October with the jail passing all elements of the review.

The court will consider increasing the maximum compensatory time for law enforcement from 100 hours to 250 hours and consider a new pay scale for sheriff office employees, new hires only.

A pair of appointments will be offered for the Montague County Child Welfare Board, and two bids will be examined for tax sale properties.

In other topics a deed for Union Cemetery from Montague County to the board of directors of Union Cemetery will be discussed.

A donation of $4,000 to precinct two for chip seal on Picket Run Road will be offered.

Scheduling for the county employee Christmas party will be discussed and the monthly report from veteran’s service will be presented.

A request to enter the Phil Fandel property on Allison Road to clear a fence row also will be made by precinct four. The court also will review the general liability questionnaire.