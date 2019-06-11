Football Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona football team hosted Holliday on Friday night in a game it needed to win if it wanted to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Unfortunately, those hopes came crashing down as the Eagles put the hurt on winning 67-0.

Most of the damage from Holliday came on the ground as it combined for 295 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. One more touchdown came through the air as the Eagles totaled 95 yards passing.

Sitting with a 2-3 district record and only being able to tie third and fourth place teams Holliday and Henrietta, both teams that beat Nocona this season, the playoff dream is over.

With one game left to play against the number two team in district City View, Weaver says it will all be about pride as the Indians will have nothing to lose heading into the game as their seniors strap on the pads for the last time.

Nocona travels to City View to play at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers suffered their first loss of the season on Friday at Newcastle.

The Panthers lost control of the lead in the fourth quarter as they lost 79-70.

It was a close back and forth game as neither team got up by more than two touchdowns at any time in the game.

In the fourth quarter, Saint Jo scored twice early in the period to go up 70-58 with 7:56 left. The Bobcats J.D. Brice, who the Panthers had a tough time stopping all night, scored to cut the lead to 70-66.

Saint Jo turned the ball over on downs and Brice scored again in two plays to take the lead 72-70 with just less than 4 minutes to go. A personal foul on second down meant the Panthers would need to go 30 yards in three plays for a first down.

After losing two yards, Saint Jo completed two passes for 17 and 11 yards. Unfortunately, it was short of the first down and Newcastle took over at midfield. Brice then scored on next play from 45 yards to ice the game at 79-70 with a little more than a minute left, winning the game.

Logan Brawner led the Panthers with 300 yards rushing and scoring two touchdowns. Brayden Bell had four touchdowns on the ground to go with his 65 yards.

Eli Jones threw for 52 yards and one touchdown to Pepe Gam while also scoring once on the ground. Jones also intercepted a pass on defense while Logan Morman scooped up a fumble and scored on defense.

Brice also ran for 301 yards while scoring seven touchdowns. He also threw for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Saint Jo plays Perrin-Whitt at home on Friday. The Pirates are the only undefeated team in district left.

The Panthers will need to win by a specific margin if they want to get into the playoffs if Newcastle also wins on Friday.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Saint Jo.

