Herbert Miller

March 23, 1929 – November 11, 2019

MUENSTER – Herbert Miller, 90, died on Nov. 11 at Pecan Tree Rehab and Healthcare Center in Gainesville, TX.

A mass of Christian burial was at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15 at Sacred Heart Church in Muenster with Father Joe Keaton and Father Kyle Walterscheid officiating. Burial followed in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Scott Funeral Home.

Miller was born on March 23, 1929 in Muenster, one of nine children to Theo and Rose Miller. He was a graduate of sacred Heart High School. In 1950 he went to work at Muenster Milling. In 1959 he opened a liquor store and later became a partner owning six stores in Muenster, Lindsey, Wichita Falls, Windthorst and archer City. He married Dolores Henscheid on April 24, 1950.

Miller served his community as a city councilman, served on the parish counsel, and was active with the Kiwanis and chamber of commerce. He was also part of the community leaders that worked to start Germanfest in the 1970s.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores; parents, Theo and Rose; sisters, Rosabelle, Bernice and Barbara; and brothers Bill and Paul.

He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Berres and Gayle Burke; sons, Glenn Miller and Bert Miller; 15 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Ted Miller; and sisters Carol Henscheid and Marilyn Bayer.

Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Trust Fund.