Janis Bicsak
March 18, 1953 – October 28, 2019
NOCONA – Janis Bicsak, 66, died on Oct. 28, 2019 in Nocona, TX.
A visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Bethel Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Bethel Baptist Church with the Rev. LaMoin Champ officiating. A private family interment will be at a later date.
She was born on March 18, 1953 in Gainesville to William “Bill” and Ruth Robinson Thomas. Bicsak worked as a teacher for 30-plus years at Nocona and Bellevue. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church and was a Rainbow Girl. She married David Bicsak in July of 1976 in Nocona.
She was also preceded in death by husband, David Bicsak; her grandparents, Marion and Daisy Robinson, and Mabel Thomas; her parents; son, Joseph Bicsak and sister, Sue Thomas.
She is survived by her son, Keith Bicsak, Denton; and sisters, Kay Medlen, Houston and Patti Moore, Nocona.
Memorials may be made to Solaris Hospice, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association or Bethel Baptist Church.
