Kathy Ann Gravely

April 4, 1963 – November 10, 2019

BOWIE – Kathy Ann Gravely, 56, died on Nov. 10, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 14 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service was at 11 a.m. on Nov. 15 at Kleburg Cemetery in Seagoville.

Gravely was born on April 4, 1963 in Dallas to Floyd and Betty (Essary) Weeks.

She is preceded in death by her father, Floyd Weeks Sr. and brother, Phillip Weeks Sr.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Weeks; sister, Delores St. Clair; brother, Floyd Weeks Jr.; three nephews; two great nieces; and many cousins and friends and neighbors.

