Lady Indians win first two games

The Nocona Lady Indians kicked off their season with two wins last week.

The Lady Indians picked up one-sided wins against Springtown, 64-45, and against Vernon in their home opener 78-55.

Besides a little bit of a slow start against the Lady Porcupines, neither game saw Nocona trail or sweat too much.

Returning all-state player and last years’ area’s leading scorer Averee Kleinhans is back for her junior campaign and led the Lady Indians in both games with 16 and 25 points. Her cousin and senior point guard Trystin Fenoglio also put up double figures in both games with 14 and 13 points, but this year Coach Kyle Spitzer hopes is more than just a retread of last year’s success.

Gone are tough defenders Brooke O’Neal and Rachel Patrick. Last year starting post player Laramie Hayes is out for the season with an injury she suffered during volleyball. Valuable bench player and potential starter Chloe Daughtry hopes to be ready to play sooner rather than later, but will not be rushed back.

While last year’s team accomplished a lot of things a Nocona team had not done in awhile with a district title and run in the playoffs that ended in the regional quarterfinals, Spitzer wants this year’s team to be judged for this season.

“We had a lot of things go our way last year,” Spitzer said. “We won a lot of close games and had some balls bounce our way at the end of games. Some people may say if we don’t win as many games as we did last year that we are not as good, but I want this year’s team to be measured by what they do and not what last year’s team did.”

Last year’s district race was tight with Childress and the Lady Indians splitting their games. A Kleinhans buzzer-beater at home gave Nocona its win last year and the Lady Tigers return big post presence Grace Foster.

Within Montague County, an experienced Bowie team returns the majority of last year’s players that took everything the Lady Indians could throw at them to win both games.

A coaching change and revenge on the mind could be the difference for that team looking to take the crown from its rivals.

Holliday is always a program to respect and is never an easy out in any sport. They were the odd playoff team out and will be trying to make noise in a tough district.

