Lady Rabbits win big against Callisburg

The Bowie Lady Rabbits played their first road game of the season when they traveled to Callisburg on Friday.

It was the first game for many of their players fresh off of the volleyball playoffs. Even with only one full practice under their belts, the Lady Rabbits won easily 76-20.

Bowie did not allow the Lady Cats to score more than seven points in any quarter while scoring a minimum of 15 points in every quarter. The score was 39-9 at halftime.

Fueled by a ferocious full-court pressure, the Lady Rabbits gathered 30 steals on defense which led to open shots the team needed as many try to get the feel for basketball after three months of volleyball.

The team 52 percent from the field and just shy of 40 percent from 3-point range. Abbi Gamblin had a team high 21 points as she made three 3-pointers. Taygon Jones joined Gamblin in double figures with 10 points off the bench while gathering a team high six rebounds. Brysen Richey led the team with six steals and added nine points. Hope Jones led the team with four assists while scoring nine points.

