Local firms gearing up for Shop Small Saturday

As 2019 Neighborhood Champions, the Bowie Community Development Board and Bowie Chamber of Commerce have joined together to celebrate Small Business Saturday deemed “Blue Saturday” in partnership with American Express on Nov. 30.

American Express is proud to support a day and a movement that truly belong to the communities who make it possible – the organizations, local officials, Neighborhood Champions, corporate supporters, small business owners and shoppers who come together to celebrate their favorite places each year on Small Business Saturday.

In addition to wonderful promotional signage, merchants will have shopping tote bags filled with goodies – merchandise and coupons – available for patrons on Blue Saturday. Local organizers said there are so many more taking advantage of participating in this event and making spending happen locally.

See all the participating merchants in your mid-week Bowie News.