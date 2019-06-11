NCTC Foundation raises $57,000 for scholarships

The North Central Texas College Foundation-Montague County presented the annual Dancing to the Stars event Saturday night with seven couples from the area competing for the Mirror Ball trophy. (Left) Brandon and Trisha Earp won the top award thanks to their fundraising activities. (Right) Ronnie and Derbi Partridge won the People’s Choice Award. It was a successful night as the event raised the most money in its history topping $57,000, which will benefit Montague County high school dual credit, academic and career technical programs and county resident scholarship programs for NCTC students. See more photos in your mid-week Bowie News. (News photos by Barbara Green)

Brandon and Trisha Earp performed a flamenco style dance for their entry in Dancing to the Stars last Saturday night.