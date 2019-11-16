Prairie Valley defeats Saint Jo, qualifies for regional tournament

By Jordan Neal

A lot was on the line Tuesday as Montague County foes Prairie Valley and Saint Jo faced off in the regional quarterfinals at North Central Texas College.



Both teams had met last year in the same round of the playoffs at the same venue, but unlike last season it was the Lady Bulldogs who punched their ticket to the regional tournament, winning in straight sets. While the Lady Panthers hung around each set to make it competitive, Prairie Valley was able to close things out strong in each set to win comfortably 25-17, 25-18 and 25-20.



It was sweet revenge for the Lady Bulldogs as five of their eight players were on last year’s team that lost to this team, one game away from the regional tournament.

