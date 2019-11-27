Prairie Valley teams win road games

Both Prairie Valley basketball team’s came away with wins at Christ Academy on Friday.

The boy’s team held on in a game where the Bulldogs were playing with the lead for most of the game, winning 63-55. The girl’s team won a low scoring game they trailed the entire time until the end, as Shelby Roof made a three-pointer in the final seconds to give the Lady Bulldogs the edge 28-25.

The boy’s team started slow, but with good scoring quarters in the second (18) and fourth quarters (20) Prairie Valley was able to build a solid lead. Even with foul issues and a late run, by the Warriors, the Bulldogs won their second game of the season.

Prairie Valley was led by Nicholas Bell, who scored 22 points and made five three-pointers. Tyler Reid joined him in double figures, finishing with 15 points and three made three-pointers.

The Lady Bulldogs struggled during the game. It was the type of low scoring affair where every basket was magnified to mean that much more.

Coming down the stretch and having been playing from behind the entire way, Prairie Valley still was in position to steal the game in the end.

Hailey Winkler led the team with nine points while gathering four steals. Emily Carpenter had a team high 10 rebounds to go with seven points and four steals. Roof scored six points while grabbing a team high five steals.

Both teams traveled to Northside earlier this week. The next home game will be at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 against Petrolia.

