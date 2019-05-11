Roger “Kirk” Keller

August 14, 1952 – November 2, 2019

ALEDO – Roger “Kirk” Keller, 67, died on Nov. 2, 2019 in Aledo, TX.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at New Harp Cemetery near Forestburg.

Keller was born on Aug. 14, 1952 in Sherman to Billy and Pasty (Eyer) Keller. He graduated from Richardson High School in 1971. He received his bachelor degree from Austin College and later a master’s degree in recreation therapy. He married Darla on Dec. 2, 1977 in Denton. The couple has two sons. Keller worked for John Peter Smith, Huguley and Millwood Hospitals.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his grandmother, Catherine Clark and his aunt, Nancy O’Dwyer.

He is survived by his wife, Darla Keller, Aledo; sons, Christopher Alan Keller, Dallas, GA and Jonathan Ray Keller, Austin; six grandchildren; his sister, Katherine Lynn Owens, Dallas; brother, Kyle Keller, Dallas; one nephew; one niece; and numerous other family members.

Should friends desire memorials can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinsonsfoundation.org or the YMCA of Fort Worth at www.ymcafw.org.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.