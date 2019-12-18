A holiday roast to remember

(Family Features) The holiday season is a perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family, and few things bring people together like an elegant, seasonal meal. Serving up a mouthwatering main dish worth celebrating can elicit rave reviews from your guests and keep them gathered around the table longer, creating lasting memories.

Creating a crowd-pleasing holiday centerpiece starts with choosing a flavorful, tender cut of meat. For example, elegant cuts like Chateaubriand (roast-size filet mignon) or Bone-In Frenched Rib Roast can serve as the focal point of a memorable meal.

Simple to prepare and easy to carve, all you need to do is season (or marinate) and roast before serving alongside a wine-infused sauce like Red Pepper Cranberry Sauce or Apricot and White Wine Glaze.

Simple Holiday Side Dishes

While the star of most holiday meals is the main course, side dishes like potatoes, green bean casserole and dressing make it complete.

Consider these ideas to round out your holiday table this season:

Scalloped Potatoes – Layers of thinly sliced potatoes smothered in a velvety Parmesan and cheddar cheese sauce, accented with the slight savory crunch of green onions.

Green Bean Casserole – French-fried onions, mushrooms, milk and butter makes for a must-have, homemade side dish.

Smashed Red Potatoes – Red potatoes mashed to a hearty, chunky texture with their skins and mixed with sour cream, butter, half-and-half, garlic, salt and a touch of rosemary.

Steakhouse Creamed Corn – Buttery, sweet corn in a seasoned, creamy Parmesan cheese sauce.

Steakhouse Cauliflower Gratin – Fresh cauliflower baked in a rich and creamy Parmesan and white cheddar cheese sauce and topped with crispy breadcrumbs.

Sage Dressing – French bread croutons, sage, celery and caramelized onions create a traditional and flavorful profile.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes – Real russet potatoes, butter and sour cream enhanced with chopped roasted garlic and pepper.

Creamed Spinach – Vibrant, all-natural green spinach with onion and garlic accents, amplified by sea salt and white pepper in a rich, creamy Parmesan cheese sauce.

Red Pepper Cranberry Sauce

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Yield: 2 cups

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 medium red bell peppers, finely diced

1 cup red wine

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/3 cup white sugar

2 teaspoons yellow mustard seeds

6 tablespoons dried cranberries

6 tablespoons dried currants

1/4 teaspoon salt

Heat medium skillet on medium-high heat. Add olive oil and diced red pepper; saute 3-5 minutes. Add red wine, red wine vinegar, sugar, mustard seeds, cranberries, currants and salt. Bring mixture to boil then turn temperature to low and simmer 20 minutes, or until liquid is mostly evaporated and thickened. Bring to room temperature before serving alongside holiday roast.

Note: Red Pepper Cranberry Sauce can be made up to 3 days in advance

Whiskey Marinated Holiday Roast

Prep time: 45 minutes-1 hour, plus 48-72 hours thawing time

Cook time: 2-3 1/2 hours

Total time: 4 days

Yield: 4-6 servings

Marinade:

4 ounces water

2 ounces whiskey

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

Roast:

2 pound chateaubriand or 4 pound bone-in frenched prime rib roast, thawed completely (allow 48-72 hours)

1 package Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Rub

To make marinade: In large, re-sealable bag, mix water, whiskey and baking soda. To make chateaubriand: Place roast in bag and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Remove roast from marinade. Discard marinade. Season roast with rub 12-18 hours before cooking and leave uncovered in refrigerator overnight. When ready to cook, heat oven to 225° F. Place roast on elevated rack in roasting pan. Roast 2 hours, or until roast reaches internal temperature between 120-125° F. Let roast rest 30-45 minutes. Broil on high 2 inches from broiler, 4 minutes on one side then flip and broil 2 minutes on other side, or until brown crust uniformly covers roast. To make bone-in frenched prime rib roast: Place roast in bag and marinate in refrigerator 45 minutes. Remove roast from marinade. Discard marinade. Season roast with rub 12-18 hours before cooking and leave uncovered in refrigerator overnight. When ready to cook, heat oven to 225° F. Place roast on elevated rack in roasting pan. Roast 3 hours and 15 minutes, or until roast reaches internal temperature between 120-125° F. Let roast rest 30-45 minutes. Broil on high 2 inches from broiler, 4 minutes on one side then flip and broil 2 minutes on other side, or until brown crust uniformly covers roast.

Apricot and White Wine Glaze

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Yield: 1 1/2 cups

1 1/2 cups white wine

2/3 cup white wine vinegar

3/4 cup apricot jam

2 tablespoons yellow mustard seeds

2 tablespoons brown mustard seeds

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

3/4-1 teaspoon chili flakes

In medium saucepan over medium heat, combine white wine, white wine vinegar, apricot jam, mustard seeds, salt and garlic. Bring to boil then turn to low and simmer 25 minutes, or until reduced by one-third. Remove from heat and stir in chili flakes. Reheat or bring to room temperature to use as glaze or serve as sauce for holiday ham.

Note: Apricot and White Wine Glaze may be prepared up to 3 days in advance.



SOURCE:

Omaha Steaks