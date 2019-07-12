Basketball Roundup

Bellevue Girls

The Lady Eagles played tough private school Christ Academy on Tuesday. Bellevue was able to pick up the win 38-26, though Coach John McGee felt like his team could have played better.

“We started the game off playing really good and then we started making a lot of mental mistakes,” McGee said. “I feel like we played really good defense, however, we couldn’t get the ball to fall for us. I believe we are going to be alright when we get some more quality games under our belt.”

Gold-Burg Boys

The Bears traveled to Lingleville on Tuesday following the layoff and things did not go well.

The young team lost 70-23 to the Cardinals. The Bears struggled to keep up with the constantly up-tempo Lingleville team as the game went on.

Still the team never gave up as the game closed, something Coach Leo Murguia said he was proud of.

“As the game progressed, and the deficit became larger, I never saw the boys give up,” Murguia said. “We were constantly trying to drive it inside and were successful. We were just unable to finish.”

Will Hodges led the team with eight points. The team hopes to get back senior Jacob Reno next week, whose previous experience on varsity will be a plus on a team full of freshman and sophomores.

The overall identity is not yet defined this early in the season yet, but Murguia feels like every game things are coming together better.

Gold-Burg next plays on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at home against Era.

Gold-Burg Girls

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears traveled to Lingleville on Tuesday to play the Lady Cardinals.

The Lady Bears struggled to score as they lost 72-15. Sadie Whitaker led the team with six points.

New Coach Carylynn Murguia returns a mostly young team with some experience mixed in. It has been a rough start in the wins and losses column, but Murguia likes where her team is headed.

“We have much to learn, but the girls are really working hard and doing everything I ask of them,” Murguia said. “I’m very proud of their attitudes and efforts so far.”

Gold-Burg next plays at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Vernon Northside.

Saint Jo Girls

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers hosted Sacred Heart on Tuesday and struggled to keep up.

The Lady Tigers beat the Lady Panthers 55-24. Shaden Johnson led the team with eight points.

Saint Jo made the playoffs last season, but several key players graduated from that team.

With basketball only schools Slidell and Bellevue expected to take the top two spots in district, the dog fight for a playoff spot will be even tougher as many teams come in with young rosters.

District play will start with the Lady Panthers hosting the Lady Eagles at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17.