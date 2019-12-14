Bowie, Nocona band members compete at regionals

Bowie High School band members

(Top) Bowie Mighty Marching Maroon band members Ayden Suniga, Allan Garcia, Matthew Brady, Kristofer Torres and Matthew Scrogum (laying down) competed on Dec. 7 in Sanger for All-Region band. (bottom) Nocona High School band students Charlie Hilton and Chloe Sutton made the top honor band for the All-Region Band competition in Graham. Both students made the top honor band. Hilton received second chair tuba and Sutton received fourth chair tuba. Congratulations to all these high school band students. Good luck to all at area on Jan. 11 in Argyle for a chance to make the All-State band. (Courtesy photos)