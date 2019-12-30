Deliah Faye Graham Crowley

June 2, 1913 – December 24, 2019

BOWIE – Deliah Faye Graham Crowley, 106, died on Dec. 24, 2019 in Bowie.

A celebration of life will be at noon on Jan. 2 at The White Family Funeral Home, 1418 Highway 59 North, Bowie.

Crowley was born to Henry Graham and Melia Butler Graham on June 2, 1931 in Old Walnut Ridge, AR. She earned her nurse’s license and worked as an emergency room nurse for several years.

In 1969, she moved to Grapevine and continued her 50 year nursing career at Brook Hollow Manor Nursing Home. In 1976, she remarried to Paul Crowley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Clay Graham and Melia Butler Graham; siblings, Leonard Graham (Rosemary), J.F. Graham (Bonnie), Bob Graham (Florence) and Linda June Graham; and in-law, Donnie Barr.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Crowley; children, William Manning, Mark Manning, Linda Manning and Stephanie Kochel; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.