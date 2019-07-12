Facebook post causes concern

There was a question raised during Thanksgiving week about what was acceptable for fans to post on social media.

The problem began when a parent at Nocona posted clips from a basketball game on social media.

The clip in question featured a post challenging whether a foul call was correct or not. The parent was not identified by Athletic Director Rick Weaver.

The AD said this got back to the officiating chapter who contacted the school about the incident.

It prompted the basketball staff to put a statement on Facebook .

“Fans, please refrain from posting any footage, even clips, of game action to social media sites. There are University Interscholastic League rules in place that prohibit those actions. Any footage posted by private individuals to a media source must first obtain permission. Thank you for following these regulations.”

A concerned parent, Scott Parker, did not think that sounded right to him.

He got in touch with UIL and was sent a response stating the clips did not break the rules. He posted the response in the comment section of the statement.

“Per our online media policy, contests may not be filmed or live streamed in their entirety and footage should be used for highlight purposes only. Highlight footage should be no more than three minutes long.”

The response was later shared by the Nocona coaches on Facebook, although they emphasized not posting anything about officials in future videos so they will not have to deal with a similar situation.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.