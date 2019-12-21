Gold-Burg Trustees accept audit

Trustees with the Gold-Burg Independent School District met on Dec. 18 to receive the annual audit and discuss several new programs directed by the state.

Bowie accountant Steve Gilland offered the 2018-19 outside audit to the board which had no deficiencies.

Superintendent Roger Ellis said it was a good audit with a positive balance in the cafeteria, which is unusual. Food service ended with a $4,923 fund balance, $219,716 in interest and sinking and $1,260,127 for a total fund balance of $1,484,766. The audit was accepted. Read the full report on the meeting in the weekend Bowie News.