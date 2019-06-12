Kenneth Allen Mann

May 13, 1956 – December 3, 2019

CHICO- Kenneth Allen Mann, 63, went to be with our Lord on Dec. 3, 2019 in Chico, TX.

The family received friends 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

The funeral service is at 2 p.m. on Dec, 7 at Hawkins Funeral Home with burial in Crafton Cemetery.

The Rev. Rick Cooper will officiate. Pallbearers will include Seth Pressley, Hayden Pressley, Kevin Pewitt, Willie Jack Vincent, Bobby Stockard and Sheridan Rhine.

Kenneth was born on May 13, 1956 to Kenneth Ray and Dorothy Mae (Lightfoot) Mann in Wichita Falls.

Kenneth was a supervisor and plant operator for Hanson Bridgeport Plant. He was a beloved father, brother and grandfather, as well as a beloved friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Terry Mann.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Crystal McCasland and husband Billy, Chico; son, Bryan Mann and wife Tayler, Decatur; four grandchildren, Hayden, Seth, Shyla and Alice; his sisters, Pam Carlton, Rockwall, Cheryl Hutson and husband Larry, Bowie, Deanna Stockard and husband Tony, Bowie, and Janis Dowd and husband Jerry, Bartsville, OK; his brother, Dustin Barker, Bowie; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

