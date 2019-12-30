Laura Haralson

January 12, 1961 – December 26, 2019

SAINT JO – Laura Haralson, 58, died on Dec. 26, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.

There was a visitation at 2 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the First United Methodist Church in Nocona.

A funeral service followed at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the Church with Minister Donny Haywood officiating.

She was born on Jan. 12, 1961 on Johnson Airforce Base, Okinawa, Japan to Walter and Nancy Terrell Jordan.

Haralson worked as an educator in the public school system most of her life. She married Kevin Haralson on March 15, 1983 at their parent’s home. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nocona.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Haralson, Saint Jo; sons, Michael Jordan Haralson, Muenster and Kyle Jeffrey Haralson, St. Paul, MN; sister, Misha, Oxford, MS; brother, Paul Fritz Jordan, Houston and two grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and in-law parents, R.C. and Carol Haralson.

Memorial donations may be made to the Buckle Up for Lane charity.