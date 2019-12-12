Nocona basketball teams play in first tournaments

The Nocona basketball teams both traveled to their first tournaments of the season last week.

The Lady Indians traveled to Alvord and came away with the tournament championship while the boy’s team was challenged and did well at Franklin.

The first team in their way was Callisburg. The Lady Indians made quick work of the Lady Cats, winning 57-4. Averee Kleinhans led the team with 32 points, with 27 coming in the first half against the overmatched team.

Nocona next played traditional 1A power Slidell. The Lady Indians made sure it was no contest again with a dominant showing, winning 76-19. Kleinhans scored 33 points while Kylie Rose was second with 16 points, making four three-pointers.

Iowa Park proved to be Nocona’s toughest game of the tournament as the teams both scored quite a bit of points. The Lady Indians kept their streak of 70-point games in the tournament going while the Lady Hawks tried to keep up. Nocona would win 71-51. Kleinhans led with 22 points while Karlee Brown scored 15 points and Rose would score 14.

The win put the Lady Indians in the championship game against the tournament host Lady Bulldogs. Nocona came just short of scoring 70 points for the fourth straight game, but with its defense holding Alvord to two points in the first and third quarters, the Lady Indians total points was more than enough. Nocona won 65-36.

Kleinhans led the team with 34 points, just short of outscoring the Lady Bulldogs team. Sydni Messer added 12 points to join her in double figures.

The Nocona boy’s team did not come away with a tournament title, but the team went 2-3 against some challenging, unfamiliar teams with Franklin being three and half hours away.

The Indians first played a home schooled team, Aggieland, from College Station. Nocona would win 63-53. Next against Groesbeck, the Indians would win 75-38.

Some games against state ranked teams like the tournament host and Central Heights did not go well as the Indians offense struggled to score. The Lions would win 66-28 and the Blue Devils 39-22. Nocona would end the tournament against Navasota, losing 49-31.

Coach Colby Schniederjan felt like the tournament provided an adequate challenge for his team going forward, with so many unfamiliar teams giving different looks.

“We saw really good teams with different game plans and versions of basketball,” Schniederjan said. “It was exactly what you want in a tournament. We fought through adversity and played a lot of minutes. Some of our weaknesses were spotlighted which only gives us things to work on and continue to better. We only gained positive things from this weekend.”

The Nocona boy’s team head to another tournament this weekend at Jacksboro. The Lady Indians next play at Ponder at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 13.