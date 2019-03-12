Pat Salmon

November 25, 1941 – November 27, 2019

NOCONA – Pat Salmon, 78, died on Nov. 27, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

There was a visitation from 5-6 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2 at the Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church in Montague County Texas with Joe Crow and Jack McBride officiating. Interment followed in Eagle Point Cemetery.

Salmon was born on Nov. 25, 1941 in Nocona to J.C. and Floy Louise Haralson. She worked as an aide for many years before working as a registered nurse for 37 years. She was a member of the Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike Salmon and sister, Charlotte Beckham.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Campbell , Bowie, Casey Uselton, Nocona and Christy “C.J.” Uselton, Nocona; brother, Jess Haralson, Nocona; seven grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association.