Bowie Council moves meeting from Monday to Tuesday

01/25/2020 NEWS 0

The Bowie City Council moved its regular meeting from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28 to avoid conflict with the Bowie Chamber of Commerce banquet.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, which was the previous traditional date for council meetings before it was changed in early 2019.
Agenda topics are equally divided among old and new business.
The council will consider a proposal from Schneider Engineering to conduct an electric cost-of-service/rate study.
Read about the full agenda in the weekend Bowie News.

