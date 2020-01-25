Bowie Council moves meeting from Monday to Tuesday

The Bowie City Council moved its regular meeting from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28 to avoid conflict with the Bowie Chamber of Commerce banquet.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, which was the previous traditional date for council meetings before it was changed in early 2019.

Agenda topics are equally divided among old and new business.

The council will consider a proposal from Schneider Engineering to conduct an electric cost-of-service/rate study.

