Bowie loses to final non-district foe Argyle

In Bowie’s final non-district game, the brutal schedule up to this point ended with another challenge on Friday against 4A state-ranked Argyle.

The big and long Eagles took it to an overwhelmed Jackrabbit team with the final score not being close 58-31.

It was actually the second time the teams have played each other this season. Bowie played Argyle in its second game at the Whataburger tournament on the first day.

With the Jackrabbits worn out from playing an up and down Burkburnett team earlier in the day and the Eagles coming off losing their first game of the season, it was a perfect storm of ugliness.

Argyle won the game 84-38. Bowie could only do better than it did from that game and aimed to do that.

The first quarter was slow going for both teams. The Eagles only led 6-3 midway through the first quarter as the Jackrabbits tried to make up for their lack of height with feistiness that led to some easy misses from Argyle. Still, the Eagles pulled away in the final minutes of the quarter, establishing a double-digit lead 17-7.

The second quarter Bowie had a tough time trying to score against Argyle’s length. The Jackrabbits scored only one basket as the Eagles lead continued to grow, leading 31-10 at halftime.

The second half would be better for Bowie, but down 21 points it was not enough to make any dent in the lead. Argyle would win 58-31.

Braden Armstrong led the Jackrabbits with 14 points and five rebounds. Logan Hutson was second with seven points.

The Jackrabbits start district at home at 7:30 p.m. against City View on Jan. 17.

