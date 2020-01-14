Jennie Mae Mann

September 18, 1947 – January 9, 2020

FORESTBURG – Jennie Mae Mann, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 9, 2020.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 13 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the Forestburg United Methodist Church with Pastors Chuck Jestis and Ben Shinn officiating. Burial followed at New Harp Cemetery.

Jennie was born Sept. 18, 1947 in Showhegan, ME to Millard and Gail (Collins) Kidder. Jennie was a member of Forestburg United Methodist Church where she was the United Methodist Women’s president. Jennie along with her husband Skip were members of the Texas Bee Keepers Association.

Jennie is survived by her husband, Skip Mann, Forestburg; son, Alan Mann and wife Brandy, Van Alstyne; daughter, Jennifer Jones and husband Christopher, Forestburg; brother, Millard Kidder, Live Oak, FL; sister, Rebecca Levitant, Fort Myers, FL; and grandchildren, Peyton Mann, Talan Jones and Tatum Jones.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Jennie to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

