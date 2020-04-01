Nocona teams go 3-1 at holiday tournaments

After the holiday break, it was good return to form for both of Nocona’s basketball teams at their holiday tournaments Dec. 26-28.

Both teams went 3-1 with the boy’s playing at the Windthorst Holiday Classic and the girl’s team winning the consolation at the Caprock Classic in west Texas.

The Lady Indians started the tournament against Lubbock Christian. After an explosive first half for Nocona, the Lady Eagles put the breaks on the Lady Indians scoring in the second half.

Nocona only scored 14 points total in the third and fourth quarter to lose to the private school 59-50.

The loss bumped the Lady Indians into the consolation bracket where they next played Smyer, a 2A school. Nocona played much more consistently in a game it controlled from the start.

Each quarter the Lady Indians scored at least 12 points while the Lady Cats never scored more than eight in any quarter. Nocona easily won 57-25 to bounce back from the first game.

The Lady Indians next played a stat-ranked 1A team in Morton. Nocona had a slow second quarter as Morton held a small 22-19 lead at halftime. The Lady Indians came out and doubled their score in the third quarter to take the lead and did not let go.

Nocona would go on to win 53-42 to qualify for the consolation championship.

Waiting for the Lady Indians was Sundown, a 2A team. A 23-point second quarter allowed Nocona to establish a 35-21 lead at halftime.

The second half was more slow-paced as neither team scored much, which allowed the Lady Indians to hang on to win 52-41.

Nocona hosts Gainesville at 5:30 p.m. in its final pre-district game.

The boy’s team started off its tournament playing a 2A team North Hopkins.

It was a slow down, low scoring game with every point needing to be earned. It was close down the stretch, but late game execution lacked for Nocona as the Panthers won by one point 27-26.

“We were not prepared for some late game situations and I take responsibility, but we were able to move forward and win games to finish,” Coach Colby Schniederjan said.

Finish the Indians did. Nocona earned one-sided wins against Electra (57-40) Santo (50-23) and tournament host Windthorst (51-34) to close out the tournament.

Point guard Landry McCasland was named to the all-tournament team.

In a wide open district with all teams featuring vastly different personnel and game plans, Nocona has three more games to play before district play starts. The Indians host Gaineville at 7 p.m. on Jan. 7.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.