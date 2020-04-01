Tournament Roundup

Saint Jo boys

The Saint Jo Panthers got back into the groove of things after the holiday break by winning three of their four games at the North Central Texas College Holiday Classic taking the sliver bracket last weekend.

The Panthers first played a top 10 state-ranked 2A team Muenster. Things went about as well as it could have for Saint Jo trying to get off the rust. The Hornets more than doubled the Panthers score and won big 65-30.

After that wake up call to start the tournament, Saint Jo was ready to bounce back. The Panthers next played Gainesville’s JV team. Despite being a 4A team, Saint Jo showed the junior varsity team the value of varsity experience, easily winning 65-39.

The Panthers then took on 3A Boyd team. The Yellowjackets made Saint Jo work as the game was close. In the end, the Panthers would win 44-38 to qualify for the championship game in the silver bracket.

There, Saint Jo played Muenster Sacred Heart. It was a low scoring game for both teams. The Panthers were able to get a lead when it held Tigers scoreless for an entire quarter, hanging on to win 39-30.

Connor Thompson was named to the all-tournament team while Logan Morman was an honorable mention selection.

Saint Jo next travels to Gold-Burg to play at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Prairie Valley girls

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs did their best to get some of the rust off from the holiday break at last weekends Wichita Christian tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs ended up going 2-1 to finish third overall at the tournament. Prairie Valley first started with private school Christ Academy. The Lady Bulldogs were able to score well and control the game, winning 44-31.

The great play did not carry over into the second game of the day against 2A Petrolia. It was a low scoring game that was close. It could have gone either way, but unfortunately Prairie Valley would lose to the Lady Pirates 33-30.

The loss put the Lady Bulldogs in the third place game against 2A Chico. It was a physical game, but Prairie Valley handled the Lady Dragons pressure well and shut them down on the other end to win 36-26.

Despite district play already starting the week before the break, Coach Jeannie Carpenter liked how the tournament was able to refocus the team.

The Lady Bulldogs next play at Midway at 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Prairie Valley boys

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs got their final preparation for district play all squared at the Wichita Christian Holiday tournament last weekend.

The Bulldogs went 1-2 against some tough teams to get back into the swing of things as district play starts this week.

Prairie Valley first played 3A Henrietta’s JV team. The Bearcats size was a factor as they would go on to win 49-36.

The Bulldogs bounced back in their second game playing 2A team Chico. Prairie Valley shot great and would win by double-digits 50-36.

The Bulldogs last played Petrolia a team they had beaten at home earlier in the month. Unfortunately, Prairie Valley would lose 58-45.

Still, Coach Seth Stephens saw mostly good things from his team with all games starting to count after this.

The Bulldogs next play at Midway at 7 p.m. on Jan. 7 in their second district game.

