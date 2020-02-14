America’s favorite valentine’s day candy

Jan 30, 2020 By Clair Robins clair@candystore.com

Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays where spending is big on indulgent gifts and treats. Candy is projected to take in an eye-popping $2.4 Billion this V Day season. Here’s a map of the favorite Valentine’s Day candy in every state.

Source: CandyStore.com

Valentine’s Day is about love and romance and spending money to demonstrate them. This year will be no different. The National Retail Federation is forecasting that, after a strong winter holiday season, Valentine’s Day spending will be strong as well. In fact, they predict it will smash last year’s record by 32 percent.

If you think some of that is from candy, you’re right!

As Valentine’s indulgences go, candy is a relatively inexpensive one. It’s also become tradition and is a nice and easy gesture to make. That could be why people are expected to spend over $2.4 Billion this year – up $600M from last year.

Using sales data from the past 12 years from our online bulk candy store and industry partners, CandyStore.com has compiled sales data to determine the most popular Valentine’s Day candy. The map above illustrates the favorite Valentine’s Day candy in each state. The results are pretty interesting.

Last year, M&M’s cracked more top 3 spots than ever. And it’s continuing to ascend the rankings this year. M&M’s claimed 3 more #1 spots this year, taking advantage of a drop-off in conversation hearts in each of those states: Arizona, Kansas and New Jersey.

Since introducing the Cupid’s Message M&M’s in 2017, we’ve seen a rise in M&M’s sales for Valentine’s Day. Cupid’s Mix of Valentine’s Day colored M&M’s has also been very popular. The re-introduction of White Cheesecake M&M’s helped boost them as well.

In Texas the top Valentine candies are: Hershey Kisses, followed by a heart-shaped box of chocolates and Conversation Hearts.

Valentine’s Day Candy Quick Facts

43 percent of people said they will buy themselves a box of chocolates this year.

58 million pounds of chocolate are bought during Valentine’s Day week.

The peak selling period for conversation hearts is only six weeks long.

It takes manufacturers 11 months to produce enough for those six weeks.

Vodka infused with candy remained popular with conversation hearts last year.

Children receive 39 percent of all Valentine’s Day candy and gifts.