Bellevue girls win bi-district

The Bellevue Lady Eagles won their bi-district playoff game on Monday night against Perrin-Whitt.

The Lady Eagles took care of the Lady Pirates on their way to winning 64-36.

Bellevue started the game scoring the ball well. Its press defense helped establish the pace it wanted to play at.

At the end of the first quarter the Lady Eagles led 19-10.

The pace did not slow, but Bellevue’s defense tightened up in the second quarter.

Besides keeping the game going up and down, the Lady Eagles press defense also created easy offensive chances in transition.

Bellevue’s lead ballooned to 40-15 at halftime.

Perrin-Whitt picked things up a bit in the third quarter, but it was not enough to make up any of the lead. The Lady Eagles scored 17 points and were leading 57-26 heading into the final quarter.

Only then did Bellevue finally let up on the gas a little as the bench was cleared to get playoff reps.

The Lady Eagles coasted the rest of the way to win 64-36.

Coach John McGee did not have much to complain about as the team moves on to the area round.

There waits the nemesis that has ended Bellevue’s season for the past five seasons, state-ranked Dodd City.

The Lady Eagles will have played the Lady Hornets on Friday. If they win, they will play next on Feb. 24-25.

