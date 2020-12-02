Bowie loses close game against Holliday

The Bowie boy’s basketball team lost a close one in the Jackrabbits’ rematch against Holliday at home on Friday.

Bowie lost its lead in the final minute to lose 48-45 against the big Eagles team.

The game got started slowly as Holliday only led 4-1 midway through the first quarter. The Jackrabbits started forcing some turnovers and pushing the tempo and went on a 10-1 run in the next three minutes. Bowie led 13-10 heading into the second quarter.

Cade Thompson helped lead the Jackrabbits as he made two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the quarter.

Things continued for Bowie early in the next quarter. The Jackrabbits lead extended to 19-12 in the first three minutes, keeping the Eagles big size advantage in check.

Holliday bounced back as Crae Jackson scored eight points in the quarter. The Eagles climbed back into the game while slowing down Bowie’s pace, tying the game at 26-26 heading into halftime.

The game continued at the slow and grind it out pace Holliday had ended in the first half. The Eagles got to the free throw line and knocked them in to take an early lead. Thompson scored on a three-point play to give the Jackrabbits back the lead 34-33 in the final minutes, but Holliday would score two baskets before the quarter ended, giving the Eagles a 37-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Holliday’s size started getting to Bowie as the game wore on. Second and third chances were created, but still the Jackrabbits were keeping pace as leads switched back and forth.

With less than two minutes to go Trevor Vann made both pressure free throws to tie the game at 43-43.

To counteract the Eagles size, Bowie players were hunting charges all game. Unfortunately, up until the fourth quarter all attempted charged had either been no called or had been called blocking fouls.

On Holliday’s next possession Logan Hutson finally drew a charging foul to give the Jackrabbits back the ball with 1:23 left to play. Bowie took advantage as Trevor Vann made a floater to give the Jackrabbits a 45-43 lead with one minute left in the game.

That lead did not last. The Eagles Jackson drew a foul while making a close shot. He would make the free throw to give Holliday the lead 46-45 with 48 seconds left.

Bowie hunted for a good shot, shooting the ball with 13 second left that missed. The Eagles got the rebound and was fouled with 10 second left. They made both free throws to up the lead to 48-45.

The Jackrabbits got off a shot that missed, but got the offensive rebound. Unfortunately, a Holliday defender put his hand on the ball and got the jump ball called that gave possession back to the Eagles with 1.9 seconds left.

This iced the game as Holliday would win 48-45.

The Jackrabbits final home game will be at 7:30 p.m. against Henrietta on Feb. 14.

