Commissioners meet Monday morning

Members of the Montague County Commissioners Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 10 in regular session.

Monthly reports from the sheriff’s office and veteran’s service office open the agenda.

The court will consider hiring temporary help in the district’s clerk’s office, a request tabled from the last session. District Clerk Lesia Darden told the court on Jan. 27 during the past two years there had been a lot of transition in her office as she lost two experienced employees, one to illness and one to retirement. The clerk also said she plans on retiring in December.

Darden said she has someone in training, but with her pending retirement there is no way that person can learn the duties of a clerk, the criminal portion and training another clerk. Tammy Brown who retired, has an interest in returning part-time, so Darden has proposed a part-time person who works two days a week for six month, which would cost about $9,000.

Uncertain where they could find money in the budget for that addition and if it could wait until budget time. There also was a question about when Brown can come back to work to meet the requirements of the retirement program. She could not return until at least Feb. 15. The item was tabled to find those answers.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include: Introduction of Harris, Kocher and Smith Civil Engineering Services; open sealed fuel bids for unleaded gas and off-road diesel; approve an equipment trade in precinct two trading in a Case TV380 to buy a Bobcat T870; precinct one to enter the Allen Howard property on Allen Road to clear a fence row and the Mike Abbott property on Rogers Road to correct road drainage and consider pay for Texas Association of Counties for delinquent health and employee benefits.