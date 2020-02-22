Ella Nunneley Signing

Nocona senior Ella Nunneley signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Austin College on Feb. 19. She has been an outside hitter for the Lady Indians volleyball team the last two years, helping the team to a district runner-up finishes in both years and a berth in the regional quarterfinals in 2018. She was twice named the district most valuable server individually. “I’ve toured it three or four times now and have met the Coach Ed Garza, he’s fantastic,” Nunneley said. “I really fell in love with the school.” Nunneley plans to major in business.