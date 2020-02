Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department along with other local units responded to this house fire at 350 Driftwood Loop at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fire Chief Randall Preuninger said the owners of the house are David and Misty Raley. Their concrete block home was a total loss and on Thursday he said the cause of the fire is still undetermined. Fire also spread along the shoreline getting close to a neighbor’s home’s back deck. Bowie city, Sunset and Montague fire departments assisted.