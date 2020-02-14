Frances Mozelle Matthews

July 21, 1931 – February 12, 2020

OKLAHOMA – Frances Mozelle Matthews, 88, peacefully passed away on Feb. 12, 2020 in Oklahoma City, OK.

A visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 15.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Terral First Baptist Church in Terral, OK with the Rev. Steve Littrell officiating.

Interment will follow at Terral Cemetery under the direction of Terral Funeral Home. Serving as pallbearers will be: Chris Matthews, Jody Matthews, Brett Pribble, Jon Wolfe, Bruce Bryant, and Eric Stubblefield. Honorary bearers will be: Mike Winters, Greg Wolfe and Randy Polk.

Mozelle was born July 21, 1931 in Ryan, OK to A.W. and Mollie Dee (Eichor) Bryant. She and Eldon Glen Matthews were united in marriage on June 3, 1950 in Henrietta.

Mozelle enjoyed cooking, sewing, and shopping. She kept a very neat and tidy home. She loved talking on the telephone with family and friends. She loved her family very much, and she loved being able to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Eastern Star.

Mozelle was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Glen Matthews; and three sisters, Ouida Ferral, Betty Wolfe and Dorothy Weatherly.

She is survived by her two sons, Roger Matthews and wife Laurie, Edmond, OK, and Eldon Matthews Jr. and wife Jackie, Madill, OK; two grandchildren, Mindy Dawn Brown, and Heather Dawn Pribble and husband Brett; two great grandchildren, Sammy Brown and Isabelle Pribble; brother, J.A. Bryant and wife Nona, Quinton, OK; sister, Mary Jo Lorentz and husband Ordy, Fort Worth; and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to: terralfh@pldi.net.

